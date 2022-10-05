SafeCapital Reaches 1-Day Volume of $280.00 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 145.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One SafeCapital coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SafeCapital has traded up 182.4% against the U.S. dollar. SafeCapital has a total market capitalization of $4,453.00 and $280.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SafeCapital Profile

SafeCapital was first traded on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital. SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io.

SafeCapital Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

