SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $2.86 million and $104.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000512 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.10 or 0.00293280 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00132446 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00064304 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004991 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00035399 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000441 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000830 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is safecoin.org. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SafeCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

