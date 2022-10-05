SafeMoon V2 (SFM) Price Reaches $0.0003

SafeMoon V2 (SFM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. SafeMoon V2 has a market cap of $161.17 million and $742,645.00 worth of SafeMoon V2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeMoon V2 token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SafeMoon V2 has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SafeMoon V2 alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003242 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00145423 BTC.

SafeMoon V2 Profile

SafeMoon V2 was first traded on February 28th, 2021. SafeMoon V2’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 561,319,162,438 tokens. The Reddit community for SafeMoon V2 is https://reddit.com/r/safemoon. The official message board for SafeMoon V2 is safemoon.medium.com. SafeMoon V2’s official Twitter account is @safemoon. SafeMoon V2’s official website is safemoon.com.

Buying and Selling SafeMoon V2

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeMoon V2 (SFM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SafeMoon V2 has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SafeMoon V2 is 0.00028666 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $626,778.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://safemoon.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon V2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon V2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeMoon V2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeMoon V2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeMoon V2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.