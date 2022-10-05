SafePal (SFP) One Day Volume Tops $3.83 Million

SafePal (SFP) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 5th. One SafePal coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001923 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafePal has a total market cap of $194.70 million and $3.83 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SafePal has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004682 BTC.
- WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00042973 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000575 BTC.
- RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $323.79 or 0.01599130 BTC.
- Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000574 BTC.
SafePal Coin Profile
SafePal (SFP) is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2021. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. SafePal’s official website is www.safepal.io. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling SafePal
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafePal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafePal using one of the exchanges listed above.
