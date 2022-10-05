Safuu (SAFUU) Price Hits $1.21 on Exchanges

Safuu (SAFUU) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Safuu has a total market capitalization of $40.38 million and approximately $116,371.00 worth of Safuu was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Safuu has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One Safuu token can now be bought for approximately $1.21 or 0.00005940 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003256 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00145708 BTC.

Safuu Profile

Safuu’s genesis date was March 1st, 2022. Safuu’s total supply is 368,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,440,255 tokens. Safuu’s official website is safuu.com. Safuu’s official Twitter account is @safuuprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safuu is https://reddit.com/r/safuu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safuu’s official message board is safuu.medium.com.

Safuu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Safuu (SAFUU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Safuu has a current supply of 368,373.15 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safuu is 1.17480671 USD and is up 2.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $145,140.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://safuu.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safuu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safuu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safuu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

