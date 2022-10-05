Sandy Spring Bank Has $6.94 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,719 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Verizon Communications by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,081,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $56,173,000 after purchasing an additional 210,239 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 32,357 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 31,419 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 8,452 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 18,605 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $876,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $37.95 and a one year high of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $167.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.60 and a 200-day moving average of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.30%.

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.39.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

