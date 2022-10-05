Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €19.00 Price Target for HelloFresh (ETR:HFG)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €19.00 ($19.39) price objective on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HFG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($61.22) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €46.00 ($46.94) price target on HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($55.10) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($35.71) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($67.35) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

HelloFresh Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of HFG stock opened at €23.79 ($24.28) on Monday. HelloFresh has a fifty-two week low of €20.70 ($21.12) and a fifty-two week high of €97.50 ($99.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion and a PE ratio of 25.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €25.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is €32.09.

HelloFresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.