Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Up to $15.75

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.75, but opened at $16.59. Sasol shares last traded at $16.56, with a volume of 2,119 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SSL. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sasol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Get Sasol alerts:

Sasol Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.26.

Sasol Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sasol

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.8716 per share. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSL. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sasol by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Sasol by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sasol by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sasol by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 14,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sasol by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through six segments: Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia. It offers acetate, acrylate monomer, ammonia, carbon, chlor alkali, explosive, fertilizer, glycol ether, hydrocarbon blend, inorganic, ketone, mining, polymer, and wax chemicals, as well as lacquer thinners, light alcohols, and phenolics or cresylic acids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.