SaTT (SATT) Hits Market Cap of $2.92 Million

SaTT (SATT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. SaTT has a market cap of $2.92 million and $63,481.00 worth of SaTT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SaTT has traded up 97.5% against the dollar. One SaTT coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SaTT alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010646 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SaTT Coin Profile

SaTT was first traded on April 26th, 2018. SaTT’s total supply is 12,270,063,310 coins and its circulating supply is 3,244,898,181 coins. SaTT’s official Twitter account is @SaTT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SaTT is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=3407522.0. SaTT’s official website is www.satt-token.com.

Buying and Selling SaTT

According to CryptoCompare, “SaTT aims to change the transaction between advertisers and content editors to be instant, transparent and secure! The SaTT is an ERC20 token created to facilitate advertising transactions with a smart contract. No more late payments or expensive banking services. A decentralized system for quantifying the results of a campaign thanks to third-party applications and smart contract. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaTT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SaTT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SaTT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SaTT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SaTT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.