Savant Capital LLC Buys 1,101 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $360,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 58.9% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $2,976,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.2% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $288,000. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.92.

General Electric Price Performance

GE stock opened at $67.54 on Wednesday. General Electric has a one year low of $59.93 and a one year high of $116.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $74.06 billion, a PE ratio of -15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.12.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.55%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

