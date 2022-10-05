Savant Capital LLC Buys 236 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in S&P Global by 32.2% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in S&P Global by 8.5% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 6.2% during the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its stake in S&P Global by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $386.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

S&P Global Stock Up 2.8 %

In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $323.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.89. The firm has a market cap of $107.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.08 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 25.34%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

