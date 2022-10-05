Savant Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,248 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,016 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in F. Snider Financial Group increased its stake in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $780,129,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,501,475,000 after acquiring an additional 26,707,784 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 61.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,968,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $151,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $52,800,000. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.18.

Ford Motor Trading Up 7.8 %

NYSE:F opened at $12.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.00. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.38.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

