SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Cut to $335.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at KeyCorp from $389.00 to $335.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on SBA Communications from $424.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on SBA Communications from $383.00 to $347.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $375.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.07.

SBA Communications Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $293.42 on Monday. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $280.92 and a twelve month high of $391.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.84 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $652.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $1,981,094.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,214,662.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $1,981,094.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,214,662.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total transaction of $7,786,265.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,931,941.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,152 shares of company stock worth $18,852,602. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 52.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

