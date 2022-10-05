SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Lowered to $335.00 at KeyCorp

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $389.00 to $335.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SBAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $375.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered SBA Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $385.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $381.07.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $293.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 90.84 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.12. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $280.92 and a 12-month high of $391.15.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $652.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.30 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 14.45%. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.93%.

Insider Activity at SBA Communications

In other news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total value of $396,864.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,251,944. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other SBA Communications news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total value of $7,786,265.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,458 shares in the company, valued at $110,931,941.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total transaction of $396,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,251,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,152 shares of company stock worth $18,852,602 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SBA Communications

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 52.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in SBA Communications during the second quarter worth $30,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.