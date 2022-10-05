Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) & Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Head to Head Contrast

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Rating) and Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Schaeffler has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Schaeffler’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitsubishi Heavy Industries 3.08% 7.73% 2.38% Schaeffler 3.76% 16.02% 3.78%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitsubishi Heavy Industries $34.39 billion 0.32 $927.70 million $3.04 10.93 Schaeffler $16.39 billion 0.04 $894.42 million N/A N/A

This table compares Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Schaeffler’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Schaeffler.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Schaeffler, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitsubishi Heavy Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Schaeffler 1 2 2 0 2.20

Schaeffler has a consensus price target of $5.85, suggesting a potential upside of 33.87%. Given Schaeffler’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Schaeffler is more favorable than Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

Summary

Schaeffler beats Mitsubishi Heavy Industries on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. The company operates through Energy Systems; Plants & Infrastructure Systems; Logistics, Thermal & Drive Systems; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. It offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear, engine, nuclear power generation, and chemical power plants, lithium-ion battery products, and oil and gas production plants, as well as fuel cells; civil aircrafts and engines, aviation equipment, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul of aircrafts; and launch vehicles and services, rocket engines, reaction control systems, space stations, rocket launchers, rocket engine combustion test facilities, and electronic parts. The company also provides passenger and commercial ships, LNG and LPG carriers, special purpose vessels, and IT services and systems; marine machineries, boilers, turbines, engines, and structures; and intelligent transport systems products and solutions, such as electronic toll collection system, road user charging system, highway traffic management system, EV management system, and development system. In addition, it offers organic solvent exhaust gas treatment system, waste-to-energy system, sludge treatment system, air quality control system, and bio-treatment system; turbochargers, car air-conditioning and refrigeration systems, rubber and tire machinery, and testing equipment; forklift trucks; and printing, paper converting, and metals, and food & packaging machinery, pumps, compressors & mechanical turbines, hydraulic components. Further, the company provides gas holders, vibration control systems, water pipes, tunnel excavation machinery, and cybersecurity solutions for industrial control systems; special vehicles, naval ship & maritime systems, defense aircrafts, helicopters, defense aeroengines, and guided weapon systems; and CO2 capture plants, as well as provides after-sales services. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components. This division also provides chassis systems comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems; and hybrid and electrical drive systems that include hybrid modules, electrical axle drives, and electrical wheel hub drives. Its Automotive Aftermarket division offers repair solutions for passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, and tractors, as well as supporting services. The company's Industrial division provides components and systems. This division serves customers in the mobility, energy and raw materials, production machinery, aerospace, and industrial distribution. The company has a strategic partnership with Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft. The company was formerly known as INA Beteiligungsgesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung and changed its name to Schaeffler AG in October 2014. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany. Schaeffler AG is a subsidiary of IHO Verwaltungs GmbH.

