ScPrime (SCP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3,336.00

ScPrime (SCP) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. ScPrime has a total market cap of $8.79 million and approximately $3,336.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000986 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. Over the last week, ScPrime has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003964 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Banano (BAN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ShibChain (SC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SiaClassic (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

SCP is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 44,514,581 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ScPrime

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

