SCRIV NETWORK Reaches Market Capitalization of $8,449.37 (SCRIV)

SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 5th. SCRIV NETWORK has a market cap of $8,449.37 and approximately $5.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SCRIV NETWORK has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Profile

SCRIV is a coin. It launched on March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. SCRIV NETWORK’s official website is scriv.network. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official message board is steemit.com/@scriv.

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Scriv Network is a unified blockchain technology that delivers state-of-the-art data assurance, verication, time-stamping and an IPFS (InterPlanetary File Sharing) network. The Network is designed to provide safety, impartiality, and cost-efficiency without the need for a third-party intermediary.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SCRIV NETWORK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SCRIV NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

