Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.27.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Benchmark cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STX. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $57.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $53.04 and a 12-month high of $117.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.59 and its 200 day moving average is $77.59.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.33). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

