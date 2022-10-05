Secure Asset Management LLC Has $3.16 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.8% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $112.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $330.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $104.40 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

