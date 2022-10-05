Seele-N Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.93 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. In the last week, Seele-N has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. Seele-N has a total market cap of $198.51 million and approximately $3.93 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seele-N coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Seele-N alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,144.03 or 0.99962593 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007021 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002319 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00051050 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009926 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00063393 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00021903 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004934 BTC.

About Seele-N

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 coins. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech. The official website for Seele-N is seele.pro.

Seele-N Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele’s neural consensus algorithm was inspired by the inner workings of the human brain. It asynchronously processes and sorts data in a large-scale decentralized environment, using ε-differential agreements to allow all nodes within a network to reach consensus. Compared to existing consensus algorithms, it ensures greater fault-tolerance and is significantly more efficient. Its performance also scales linearly as network size increases, allowing it to be widely adaptable to many different use cases. Seele proposes the heterogeneous forest network, a blockchain ecosystem comprised of subnets optimized for different use cases. Subnets can handle different service scenarios independently and can interact with each other through cross-chain and cross-domain protocols. This network is secure, efficient, and compatible with current blockchain ecosystems. It presents an overarching vision for the future Internet of Value. The SEELE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. Seele has completed a chain swap where the contract address migrated from 0xb1eef147028e9f480dbc5ccaa3277d417d1b85f0 to 0xb1e93236ab6073fdac58ada5564897177d4bcc43 “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.