Seiren Games Network Trading Down 6.4% Over Last 7 Days (SERG)

Seiren Games Network (SERG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 5th. Seiren Games Network has a market capitalization of $291.90 million and $25,800.00 worth of Seiren Games Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seiren Games Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001462 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Seiren Games Network has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003250 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00144642 BTC.

About Seiren Games Network

Seiren Games Network’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2022. Seiren Games Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Seiren Games Network’s official Twitter account is @official_aok21 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Seiren Games Network’s official website is serg.network.

According to CryptoCompare, "Seiren Games Network (SERG) is a cryptocurrency . Seiren Games Network has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation."

