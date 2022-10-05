Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 14,125 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 243,356 shares.The stock last traded at $17.08 and had previously closed at $16.13.
Sendas Distribuidora Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average is $16.10.
Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.02 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
About Sendas Distribuidora
Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.
