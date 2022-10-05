Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Raised to “Outperform” at Oppenheimer

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Sensei Biotherapeutics Price Performance
Shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock opened at $1.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 23.46, a quick ratio of 23.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of -0.14. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $10.10.
Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Sensei Biotherapeutics
Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immunotherapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. It develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response; and Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics, a platform designed to unleash the anti-tumor potential of T-cells, as well as human monoclonal antibodies that are selectively active in the tumor microenvironment and target immune checkpoints or other critical immune pathways.
