Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Raised to “Outperform” at Oppenheimer

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock opened at $1.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 23.46, a quick ratio of 23.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of -0.14. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 196.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 163,805 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 225,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 15,280 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 83,961 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. 21.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immunotherapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. It develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response; and Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics, a platform designed to unleash the anti-tumor potential of T-cells, as well as human monoclonal antibodies that are selectively active in the tumor microenvironment and target immune checkpoints or other critical immune pathways.

