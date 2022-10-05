Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Rating Increased to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock opened at $1.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 23.46 and a quick ratio of 23.46. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $51.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of -0.14.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNSE. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 196.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 163,805 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 225,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 15,280 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 168.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 83,961 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. 21.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immunotherapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. It develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response; and Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics, a platform designed to unleash the anti-tumor potential of T-cells, as well as human monoclonal antibodies that are selectively active in the tumor microenvironment and target immune checkpoints or other critical immune pathways.

