Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,737,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,920 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $187,827,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,207.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 608,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,238,000 after purchasing an additional 562,229 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,657,000 after purchasing an additional 370,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 188.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 448,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,611,000 after purchasing an additional 293,194 shares in the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total transaction of $10,699,331.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,095,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,728,837.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total transaction of $1,573,278.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,223,073.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total transaction of $10,699,331.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,095,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,728,837.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,621 shares of company stock valued at $48,543,642 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $288.25 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $324.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $292.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.20. The firm has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. The firm had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

ENPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.17.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

