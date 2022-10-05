Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $482,000 Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Allstate by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 13,913 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Allstate by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Stock Up 3.5 %

Allstate stock opened at $132.81 on Wednesday. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 118.47%.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Allstate to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

