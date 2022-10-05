Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $646,000 Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

Deere & Company Stock Performance

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE opened at $360.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

