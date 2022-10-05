Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCO. American National Bank boosted its position in Moody’s by 177.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Moody’s Stock Up 4.4 %

MCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $296.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $288.00 to $281.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities cut Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.92.

Shares of MCO opened at $261.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.23. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $242.61 and a 1 year high of $407.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

See Also

