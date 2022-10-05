Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 220 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in AON by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 495.2% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $284.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $246.21 and a 52-week high of $341.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $285.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.17.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell bought 400 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at $800,187.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America started coverage on AON in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AON in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.80.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

