Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banner in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 116.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Banner in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 11.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BANR. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Banner to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Banner from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Banner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Banner Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $62.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Banner Co. has a 1-year low of $52.35 and a 1-year high of $66.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.10.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $156.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.92 million. Banner had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 31.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,250 shares of Banner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $78,125.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Stories

