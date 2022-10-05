Shabu Shabu Finance (KOBE) Price Reaches $0.0440 on Exchanges

Shabu Shabu Finance (KOBE) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Shabu Shabu Finance has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and $18,523.00 worth of Shabu Shabu Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shabu Shabu Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0440 or 0.00000220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Shabu Shabu Finance has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010637 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shabu Shabu Finance Coin Profile

Shabu Shabu Finance was first traded on October 18th, 2020. Shabu Shabu Finance’s total supply is 53,999,527 coins and its circulating supply is 40,506,227 coins. Shabu Shabu Finance’s official Twitter account is @shabufinance.

Buying and Selling Shabu Shabu Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Kobe is a yield farming token designed to provide a fair distribution of all of its tokens. Its yield farming has concluded and the Circulating Supply, Total Supply as well as Max Supply is 54,000,000 KOBE. All token have been minted and distributed to community members that participated in the yield farming. Products on the roadmap include Governance, Dex, Lending & Borrowing Platform in 2021. “

