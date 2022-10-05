Shardus Trading Up 1.2% Over Last Week (ULT)

Shardus (ULT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One Shardus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001426 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Shardus has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. Shardus has a market cap of $9.17 million and approximately $22,357.00 worth of Shardus was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- MXC (MXC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00006077 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.27 or 0.00270713 BTC.
- Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000093 BTC.
- QUINADS (QUIN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- OWNDATA (OWN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitether (BTR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Meridian Network (LOCK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000040 BTC.
- Winco (WCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Shardus Profile
Shardus (ULT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. Shardus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,056,760 coins. Shardus’ official website is shardus.com. Shardus’ official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shardus’ official message board is medium.com/@Shardus. The Reddit community for Shardus is https://reddit.com/r/Shardus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Shardus Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shardus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shardus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shardus using one of the exchanges listed above.
