Shardus (ULT) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $9.17 Million

Shardus (ULT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 5th. During the last seven days, Shardus has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Shardus has a market cap of $9.17 million and $22,357.00 worth of Shardus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shardus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001426 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- MXC (MXC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00006077 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.27 or 0.00270713 BTC.
- Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000093 BTC.
- QUINADS (QUIN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- OWNDATA (OWN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitether (BTR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Meridian Network (LOCK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000040 BTC.
- Winco (WCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Shardus Profile
Shardus (CRYPTO:ULT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. Shardus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,056,760 coins. The official website for Shardus is shardus.com. The Reddit community for Shardus is https://reddit.com/r/Shardus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shardus’ official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Shardus is medium.com/@Shardus.
Buying and Selling Shardus
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shardus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shardus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shardus using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Shardus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shardus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.