Shell (LON:SHEL) PT Set at GBX 3,200 by Royal Bank of Canada

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) received a GBX 3,200 ($38.67) target price from research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.46% from the company’s previous close.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,500 ($42.29) price target on Shell in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Shell from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 3,300 ($39.87) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.02) target price on Shell in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) price target on Shell in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,800 ($33.83) target price on Shell in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,941.40 ($35.54).

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of Shell stock opened at GBX 2,345 ($28.33) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £167.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 554.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,459.24 ($29.72). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,242.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,201.66.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

