Shibaken Finance Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (SHIBAKEN)

Shibaken Finance (SHIBAKEN) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Shibaken Finance has a total market capitalization of $247,565.90 and $39,949.00 worth of Shibaken Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shibaken Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Shibaken Finance has traded 46.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000253 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000314 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000354 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010673 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000076 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About Shibaken Finance
Shibaken Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,155,978,900,000,000 coins. Shibaken Finance’s official Twitter account is @ShibakenFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.
