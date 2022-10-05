Shibaken Finance Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (SHIBAKEN)

Shibaken Finance (SHIBAKEN) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Shibaken Finance has a total market capitalization of $247,565.90 and $39,949.00 worth of Shibaken Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shibaken Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Shibaken Finance has traded 46.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Shibaken Finance

Shibaken Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,155,978,900,000,000 coins. Shibaken Finance’s official Twitter account is @ShibakenFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Shibaken Finance Coin Trading

