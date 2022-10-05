Shield Protocol 24 Hour Volume Hits $82.00 (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (SHIELD) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 5th. During the last week, Shield Protocol has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Shield Protocol has a market capitalization of $71,111.51 and $82.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shield Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001251 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005444 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010695 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol’s launch date was October 26th, 2021. Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 281,187 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Shield is a Security Provider and a Rewards Earning Platform. Telegram | Medium | Github | Instagram Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

