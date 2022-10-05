Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Cut to Hold at Truist Financial

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SFT. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. DA Davidson cut shares of Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair lowered shares of Shift Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Shift Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFT opened at $0.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $58.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.76. Shift Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01.

Shift Technologies ( NASDAQ:SFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $223.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.03 million. Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 420.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shift Technologies will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,545,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,001,000 after purchasing an additional 147,706 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Shift Technologies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after buying an additional 347,509 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Shift Technologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,972,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,263,000 after buying an additional 126,954 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 146.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,437,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 854,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 8.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 752,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 58,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.24% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

