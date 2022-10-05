Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Downgraded by Truist Financial

Truist Financial cut shares of Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

SFT has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. William Blair cut shares of Shift Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. DA Davidson cut Shift Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Shift Technologies from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.06.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

Shift Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SFT opened at $0.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $58.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.76. Shift Technologies has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $7.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies ( NASDAQ:SFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.03). Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 420.06% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $223.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shift Technologies will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFT. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 2,881.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 534,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 517,018 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,543,000. Institutional investors own 28.24% of the company’s stock.

About Shift Technologies

(Get Rating)

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.