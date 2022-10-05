Shih Tzu (SHIH) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8,348.00

Shih Tzu (SHIH) traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 5th. Shih Tzu has a total market cap of $760,156.00 and approximately $8,348.00 worth of Shih Tzu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Shih Tzu has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Shih Tzu coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000312 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010600 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Shih Tzu

Shih Tzu’s genesis date was April 18th, 2021. Shih Tzu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins. Shih Tzu’s official Twitter account is @ShihTzuToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shih Tzu’s official website is www.shih-tzu.org.

Shih Tzu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shih-Tzu Coin was created with the sole purpose of serving the world. Unlike the Meme coin, it seeks to go beyond being just a Meme trend and create an impact on the life and care of “the man's best friend” using the blockchain ecosystem. Shih-Tzu came to life with a revolutionary vision to flip the crypto-sphere with the indispensable goal of bringing not just an actual value of being the first Meme coin but curating Meme + NFT projects interchangeably. It is a Meme dog coin, but in the “wallet of holders,” a different narrative is planted. $SHIH shares one of the most exciting action plans: the NFT collaboration of animal lovers and artists utilizing a swap product.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shih Tzu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shih Tzu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shih Tzu using one of the exchanges listed above.

