Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Has $13.83 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,866 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.3% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobam increased its holdings in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $248.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.65. The company has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.73 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.80.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

