Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCVL. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 181.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 164.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,665 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $40,026.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,607.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of SCVL stock opened at $22.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.91. The company has a market cap of $621.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.34. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $46.21.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 9.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shoe Carnival Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 8.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 27th.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.