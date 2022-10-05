Shore Capital Reaffirms Not Rated Rating for Tortilla Mexican Grill (LON:MEX)

Shore Capital restated their not rated rating on shares of Tortilla Mexican Grill (LON:MEX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Tortilla Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of Tortilla Mexican Grill stock opened at GBX 100 ($1.21) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 145.29. Tortilla Mexican Grill has a one year low of GBX 97 ($1.17) and a one year high of GBX 200 ($2.42). The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 894.04. The stock has a market cap of £38.66 million and a PE ratio of 2,425.00.

About Tortilla Mexican Grill

Tortilla Mexican Grill PLC operates and manages Mexican restaurants under the Tortilla brand. The company operates through 51 group owned and 3 franchised stores in the United Kingdom; and 10 franchised stores in the Middle East. Tortilla Mexican Grill PLC was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

