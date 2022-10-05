Short Interest in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Declines By 6.4%

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the August 31st total of 2,030,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 324,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Insider Transactions at ABM Industries

In other news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $58,032.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ABM Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABM. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $679,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 353.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,389 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 24.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 19.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 10,894 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABM Industries Trading Up 6.8 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on ABM Industries from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Shares of ABM opened at $41.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.08. ABM Industries has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 2.88%. ABM Industries’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 24.53%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

