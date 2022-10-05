Short Interest in Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF) Expands By 7.7%

Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,800 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the August 31st total of 200,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 585,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Alpha Lithium Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:APHLF opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.76. Alpha Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1.78.

Get Alpha Lithium alerts:

Alpha Lithium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Alpha Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition and development of lithium brine deposits in North America and Argentina. It holds 100% interests in the Tolillar Salar project comprising 10 exploitation concessions totaling 27,500 hectares located in the province of Salta, Argentina; the Green Energy lithium brine project covering an area of 4160 acres located in Grand County, Utah; and the Hombre Muerto project that covers an area of 5,000 hectares situated in Argentina.

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.