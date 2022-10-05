Short Interest in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Drops By 5.3%

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,100 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the August 31st total of 153,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ASPS opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $14.58. The company has a market cap of $203.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.34.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $37.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 33.3% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. 35.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

