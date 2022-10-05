Short Interest in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Drops By 5.3%

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,100 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the August 31st total of 153,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions Trading Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ:ASPS opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $14.58. The company has a market cap of $203.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.34.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $37.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Altisource Portfolio Solutions
Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS)
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.