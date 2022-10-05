Short Interest in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Increases By 10.9%

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 745,400 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the August 31st total of 672,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

AppFolio Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of APPF opened at $109.00 on Wednesday. AppFolio has a 12 month low of $79.92 and a 12 month high of $139.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.21 and a beta of 0.98.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.51). AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 16.01% and a negative net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $117.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AppFolio will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at AppFolio

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppFolio

In other AppFolio news, Director Janet Kerr sold 550 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total transaction of $53,278.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,709.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 550 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total value of $53,278.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,709.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 1,425 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.61, for a total value of $156,194.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,526.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,664 shares of company stock valued at $5,509,793 over the last three months. 22.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in AppFolio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in AppFolio by 185.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 15,970 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in AppFolio by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in AppFolio by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APPF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded AppFolio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on AppFolio in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.67.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

