Short Interest in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Drops By 5.3%

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,330,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the August 31st total of 4,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 561,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days. Approximately 8.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $31,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,157,765.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $31,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,157,765.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $139,610.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 34,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,406,791.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,997 shares of company stock worth $201,160. 9.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 3,036.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 458.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 9,762.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter.

BlackLine Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $65.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -54.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.60 and its 200 day moving average is $68.20. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $49.66 and a 52 week high of $135.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative net margin of 15.09% and a negative return on equity of 22.04%. The company had revenue of $128.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. BlackLine’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BlackLine in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

