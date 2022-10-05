Short Interest in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Increases By 11.2%

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the August 31st total of 1,970,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 297,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,462,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,333,000 after purchasing an additional 197,693 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,620,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,371,000 after purchasing an additional 182,361 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,932,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,029,000 after purchasing an additional 12,801 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,064,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,306,000 after purchasing an additional 22,563 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,390,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,645,000 after purchasing an additional 210,204 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRKL stock opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. Brookline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.59 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average of $13.91.

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.41%.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

