Short Interest in Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Increases By 9.9%

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the August 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 89.0 days.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Trading Up 6.4 %

OTCMKTS:LDSVF opened at $10,175.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10,634.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10,484.05. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 1-year low of $9,150.00 and a 1-year high of $13,875.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from CHF 9,500 to CHF 10,200 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Company Profile

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, Küfferle, and Pangburn's brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through approximately 500 own shops.

