Short Interest in Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Declines By 6.5%

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the August 31st total of 104,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 2.9% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 5.1% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 9.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 19.2% in the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 15,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 51.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:GLO opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $5.43 and a twelve month high of $13.09.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

About Clough Global Opportunities Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.0943 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.21%.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

